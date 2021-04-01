The general director of the sports school “Sambo-70” Renat Laishev announced the promise of the Russian figure skater Alexandra Trusova to return to the group to the coach Eteri Tutberidze. His words are quoted by “Championship.com”.

“He will do the right thing and return. She will take her place and will do what she needs to do, ”Layshev counted, adding that he is friends with the skater’s father. The general director noted that, while training at the academy with two-time Olympic champion Evgeni Plushenko, Trusova was only mired in scandals.

On March 31, an absentee skirmish ensued between Layshev and Plushenko’s wife Yana Rudkovskaya over Trusova’s transition. The head of “Sambo-70” said that Plushenko stole Trusova from Tutberidze. After that, Rudkovskaya threatened Laishev.

Trusova moved to the Plushenko Academy before the start of the new season. This season, she took third place at the World Championship, losing to Tutberidze’s student Anna Shcherbakova and the figure skater of Alexei Mishin’s group Elizaveta Tuktamysheva. Under the leadership of Tutberidze, Trusova became a two-time world champion among juniors, a bronze medalist in the adults of the European Championship and the Grand Prix final.