A case has been opened against the director of an orphanage and his wife in Krasnoyarsk Krai

In Krasnoyarsk Krai, investigators have opened a case against the director of the Yesaulov orphanage and his wife. This was reported by Telegram-Kras Mash channel.

According to him, the head of the institution wrote orders for bonuses for employees, but took the money for himself. And his wife, a personnel officer, demanded that her subordinates give back part of the funds. In addition, the couple fictitiously employed nine workers at the orphanage.

The damage to the budget amounted to 600 thousand rubles. A case was opened against the spouses under Article 159 (“Fraud”) of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. Their apartment has already been searched.

