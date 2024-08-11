A tragic collision between a pickup truck and a trailer on the Camargo-Jiménez highway left one man dead; the deceased was the director of Rural Development in Camargo.

The incident occurred on Sunday morning at kilometer 55 of the Jiménez to Camargo highway.

According to the report, a white Chevrolet pickup truck collided from behind with a semi-truck.

The body was trapped between the twisted metal of the truck in which he was traveling.

The deceased was identified as Orlando Domínguez Bañuelas, 33, who served as Interim Director of Rural Development for the Municipality of Camargo.