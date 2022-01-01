Juma Al Nuaimi (Abu Dhabi)

Hamad Salim Al-Humairi, Director of the Research and Knowledge Services Department at the National Archives, confirmed that the subject of oral history is a constant topic of interest to the National Archives. Flags and symbols of this country, so that the present and future generations can draw from their historical memory many lessons and lessons.”

He pointed out that the National Archives has internal and external teams working continuously to conduct these interviews in light of the precautionary measures and measures, pointing to the commendable efforts by many families that facilitated and facilitated access to senior citizens who previously worked in various government sectors, such as the education or oil sectors. or health.

He stressed that these interviews have a great resonance with many researchers and those interested, because of their importance in accessing the correct information, pointing out that the memory of senior citizens is a memory rich with historical information, and the process is continuing in the conduct of these interviews.

Hamad Al-Humairi

Al-Humairi noted the existence of partnerships at the regional and international levels with prestigious institutions and universities, to set global standards for managing and documenting the registration and oral history process, and work is currently underway to shed light on these interviews by publishing on a website, so that the researcher and the beneficiary can access and listen to them whenever what he wanted. He pointed out that there are keywords for these interviews so that the researcher or the interested person can derive what he wants from passages that contain many memories of senior citizens.

Beneficiary Services Unit

Al-Humairi pointed out that there is a unit in the National Archives called the Beneficiary Services Unit, and those interested can communicate with it via e-mail: cs@na.ae, pointing out that this unit is concerned with answering all inquiries related to researchers and those interested, and the National Archives has designated the e-mail: publish@ na.ae, to receive applications for those wishing to publish their scientific research.

Al-Humairi added that the Beneficiary Services Unit cooperates with anyone who wishes to obtain documents, films, or photos, or who wishes to nominate a narrator, pointing out that there are services to purchase various National Archives publications, which are also available on many relevant websites, such as: “Neil Wafrat, Noon, and Amazon.” He pointed out that most of these requests may take a short time, and some may need a longer time to search for them.

Al-Humairi said in his speech: “I have an important message to send to the Emirati researcher, which is that he should be keen to be proactive in writing the history of his country, and not wait for others to write it, and that the intellectual output that comes from him must be fought by senior international researchers, as the state needs efforts Her children in his book her history, identity and values, and faithful transmission of it to the whole world.