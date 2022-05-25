The Oscar-winning South Korean director for “Parasite”, bong joon-hohas started the pre-production of his next science fiction film, where he will star Robert Pattinson along with other actors such as Mark RuffaloToni Collette and Naomi Ackie. The film will be based on the novel. “Mickey7″written by Edward Ashton.

After having won four Oscar Awards in 2020, which included best film and best director, the filmmaker is ready for his next film.

The project, which does not yet have an official name, will be written, directed and produced by Bong Joon-ho himself, who this time will work with Warner Bros. Studios Leavesden.

Bong Joon-ho’s foreign film “Parasite” won four Oscars in 2020. Photo: AFP

Robert Pattinson, who recently won over critics for his work on “The Batman,” will be the main star of this new story.

Robert Pattinson used medication to be Edward Cullen due to nerves. Photo composition: Allure and Pexels

The tape draws inspiration from “Mickey7″, a science fiction novel written by Edward Ashton and which was released just in February of this year.

What is “Mickey7″ about?

“Mickey7″ tells the story of Mickey Barnes, an ‘Expendable’ who lives and dies reincarnating as another replica of himself far away, on the frozen and almost uninhabitable planet Niflheim. His task is to undergo various experiments that challenge the limits of human endurance.

Incarnated in his seventh replica, Mickey has an accident during a mission, where he is left to die. But when he is rescued by another species, he returns to base and runs into the next replica of him: Mickey8.

“Mickey7”, science fiction novel released in 2022. Photo: Planet of Books

This will create a problem, since neither of them is willing to be discarded. What’s worse, if someone discovers that there is more than one Mickey, both will be sacrificed, preventing the birth of Mickey9.

The genre of the story is science fiction and although Bong Joon-ho will take inspiration from the book, several things may be changed for the big screen.