Director Tomonobu Itagaki is known for his work behind iconic titles like Ninja gaiden (which returned for the first console Xbox) and Dead or alive; now, we know you just founded Itagaki Games, a new studio offline with your previous computers in Tecmo and Valhalla.

We learned this through an official statement on his page Facebook, where he expanded an interview he had with Bloomberg because the medium omitted some elements in its publication (Itagaki asked not to think ill of this portal, since these situations usually happen).

In this interview he talked about how he met the people behind Xbox for the first time, and how he got quite serious about pitching Dead or alive the promised day to arrive with the first launch line of the console Xbox at that moment.

The future plans of the director of Dead or Alive

After a long series of anecdotes and testimonies of how to work with Microsoft, especially being a Japanese studio, Itagaki spoke about his future plans:

For the last four years I’ve been teaching rookies how to work, but now I feel like I want to make an amazing game again and I just started a company for that purpose.

To those who read the article released by Bloomberg on Jan. 6, 2021 (日本語 版 は コ メ ン ト 欄 の 方 に 掲 載 し て い ま す) I would like to introduce you… Posted by Tomonobu Itagaki in Saturday, January 16, 2021

When asked about What if Microsoft wants to buy your company? this developer was very optimistic, remembering a bit all the questions he had for managers 20 years ago.

Back then, I asked Seamus Blackley (Xbox video game designer) if we could beat the PS2, and he said yes. That alone made me trust him, and so I decided to create Xbox exclusives for almost 10 years.

20 years have passed since then and now I have my own company, Itagaki Games, which is not Tecmo or Valhalla. I know Microsoft continues to have an aggressive approach, if they approach me it will be an honor.

