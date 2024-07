Passengers wait for trains at Gare du Nord station in Paris after delays and cancellations due to sabotage on the French rail system | Photo: EFE/EPA/MAST IRHAM

Acts of sabotage against the high-speed rail network in France could be an attempt by Russia to undermine the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, according to Jānis Sārts, director of NATO’s Strategic Communications Centre of Excellence (COE) in Latvia, on Friday (26).

In an interview with Latvian news agency Leta, Sārts said that these acts of sabotage may be related to the recent arrest by French authorities of Russian chef Kirill Gryaznov, who was allegedly recruited by Russian special services to organize destabilizing acts during the Olympic Games.

Acts of sabotage – specifically, arson and damage to cables related to train safety – could be part of a Russian campaign, an attempt to spoil the success of the Paris Olympics, the COE director said.

Sārts pointed out that for Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, disrupting the French Olympic event would damage the image of France, a nation considered hostile to Russia for its support of Ukraine against the Russian invasion.

“Let us also not forget that a group that planned to carry out acts of sabotage in Ukraine, Poland and the Baltic countries was recently arrested in Ukraine, so it is a rather wide circle in which this organization operates,” Sārts added.

The interview with the COE director and strategic communications expert was published shortly before the opening of the Paris Olympic Games.

The Latvian Centre of Excellence for Strategic Communication is one of 30 such units based in various NATO countries that are dedicated to studying and analyzing a range of topics such as civil-military operations, cyber defense, military medicine, energy security, naval mine warfare, counter-terrorism defense or cold climate operations.

The Riga COE started its work in January 2014.

