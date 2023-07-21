Director of NASA will visit Colombia: these are the objectives of his trip

Bill Nelson, director of the National Aeronautics and Space Administration of the United States, or NASA, for its acronym in English, will be visiting Colombia next week to deepen cooperation between the two countries on a series of issues ranging from innovation and research in earth sciences to the fight against climate change.

Nelson’s visit to Bogotá is part of Nelson’s tour of South America that will also take him to Brazil and Argentina.

According to NASA, Students from each country will also have the opportunity to meet with Nelson to discuss science, technology, engineering and math education, as well as their role as members of the Artemis Generation..

NASA is already engaged in a wide range of activities with these three countries, including SERVIR Amazonia, which uses NASA Earth science data to enable scientists and decision makers across the region to track and understand environmental changes in near real time, assess climate threats such as deforestation and food security, and rapidly respond to natural disasters.

In May of last year, Colombia became the third country in Latin America to sign the Artemis Agreementsan initiative that establishes a practical set of principles to guide cooperation in space exploration between nations with a view to establishing a permanent presence on the moon and eventually on Mars.

SERGIO GOMEZ MASERI

EL TIEMPO correspondent

Washington

On Twitter @sergom68