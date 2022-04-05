The movie “Morbius” arrived after a long wait and is giving something to talk about among Marvel fans. The protagonist of Jared Letocurse of the vampire and dilemma of power were the reasons for its success at the box office as well as an incentive for the making of sequels.

Since the film also explores the concept of the multiverse with the arrival of the Vulture in the post-credits scene, director Daniel Espinosa spoke with Uproxx about the possibility of seeing another Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“I think the concept of having different timelines, I think, came from Sony, not Kevin Feige. It was Sony that started that idea (…) I would bet your life that you would have Miles Morales from ‘Spider-Man: into the Spider-Verse’ in the MCU at some point, “said the filmmaker.

Miles is an African-American teenager who first appeared in the Ultimate Fallout #4 comic after Peter Parker’s death at the hands of the Green Goblin in the Ultimate universe. Years later, he starred in the Oscar-winning movie and his popularity soared like never before.

As for the possibility of this happening, Tom Holland told GQ that “perhaps the best thing for Spider-Man is that they make a film with Miles Morales.” Of course, this would come after plans for him in the MCU are finalized.