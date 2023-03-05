“Hotel Goodtime is based on a simple state of mind: having fun”. The headline on the official website of the leisure property in Miami Beach, Florida, United States, sums up the purpose of serving high-end clients, with enviable pools and unique rooms. The hotel, which has had the singer Anitta as an illustrious guest, is run by Pharrell Williams, a rapper who took over the creation area of ​​Louis Vuitton.

Located on Washington Avenue, the hotel has a total of 266 rooms, including a specialty suite. Outside, in the poolside area, the Strawberry Moon restaurant includes a bar and Mediterranean swim club.

Inaugurated in 2021 by the rapper and his partner David Grutman, Hotel Goodtime offers daily rates from R$800; for Florida residents, there is a discount of up to 30% on accommodation. If curiosity is not worth a night, visitors can schedule photo shoots on site. In addition to the reservation amount, there is a cleaning fee ranging from US$300 to US$500.

In addition to the pool of more than 2,000 m², visitors can enjoy the library and indoor/outdoor gym and MyBeast immersive training. Smokers are not allowed on the premises, and anyone caught with the contents must pay a ‘fine’ of up to $250.

“A place where we come together and share experiences. From meditation that calms the mind to music that transports the soul to food that stimulates the spirit, stay with us and let yourself be carried away by the moment”, invites the homepage of the reservation site. See images here of the rooms and other rooms of the Hotel Googtime.