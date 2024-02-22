While the governor and the mayor of Guasave have not wanted to depart from their script by declaring that there is no need to look for culprits in the infamies that have been committed in the quarters of Ruiz Cortines and Juan José Ríosand that have cost the life of 12 children of day laborers From last year to date, the director of Labor in the entity spoke strongly yesterday against the City Council and the Delegation of Roads and Transportation in the municipality, by reproaching them for continuing to be so permissive with employers and let that vulnerable sector continue to be treated inhumanely.

Ascensión Zepeda commented that Roads and Transportation Not only should minors be taken off the trucks that take personnel to the countryside, but they should retain those units, while the municipal government should regulate the figure of the cuarterías so that they do not continue giving this inhumane treatment to day laborers, because as long as they do not assume that commitment, nothing will change with that issue.

