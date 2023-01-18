The Hollywood Reporter has just announced that Chad Stahelski, director of the John Wick saga, will make a movie about Rainbow Six. He will be joined by actor Michael B. Jordan who, in addition to having the leading role, will be one of the film’s producers. The film will be a Paramount studio project.

It should be noted that this film Rainbow Six will be an adaptation of the novel of the same name created by the writer Tom Clancy. It will also be a sequel to the film Without Remorse, also starring Jordan, which was released in 2021 exclusively on Prime Video.

According to the announcement, the sequel is expected to hit theaters first as the effects of the pandemic have subsided. However, close sources assure that this decision is not yet final and that it could change as production progresses.. We will have to wait to know in what format it will arrive.

We recommend you: Rainbow Six Extraction: Nightmaer Fog – a challenging new experience

At the moment it is not known when the film could be released Rainbow Six, since the team is just being formed. Having a renowned action movie director could be a good indicator of the quality of this film. Do you think I borrowed something from video games?

What is Rainbow Six?

Rainbow Six is ​​a 1998 novel written by celebrated author, Tom Clancy. It follows CIA operative John Clark who sets up an anti-terror organization and fills it with different expert soldiers from various countries. Together they embark on different missions around the world due to the increase in terrorist attacks. In the end it turns out that all of them were part of a great plan to decimate the world population.

Source: Ubisoft.

At the time the novel was very well received and years later served as the basis for a video game franchise of the same name. These followed the same established plot of a team of soldiers stopping different attacks and terrorist plans. Its popularity has been such that it already has 10 main titles and several mobile entries, with another planned for 2023. Are you fans of this franchise?

Don’t stop following us on Google news. You can also go to our discord to talk about movies and other topics.