Israeli military near the border with Lebanon: Shin Bet director said in a letter addressed to the agency’s members that there was a lack of warning consistent with the threat from Hamas | Photo: EFE/EPA/AYAL MARGOLIN

The director of Shin Bet, Israel’s internal security agency, assumed responsibility this Monday (16) for the Hamas attacks on the 7th, which sparked a war between the country and the terrorist group.

According to information from The Times of Israel, in a letter addressed to members of the agency, director Ronen Bar said that there was a lack of warning consistent with the threat. The unprecedented attack left at least 1,400 Israelis dead.

“Despite a series of actions we carried out, unfortunately on Saturday (7) we were unable to generate sufficient warning to thwart the attack,” said Bar in the letter.

“As director of the organization, the responsibility for this is mine,” said Bar, who stated that “there will be time for investigations” and that the priority now is the counteroffensive against Hamas – with a ground incursion into the Gaza Strip promised in the coming months. days.

“We are in a war, not a round [de combates]. One round you win with an image of victory and silence; a war ends with a decisive victory and a change of situation. There is no border limit, no time limit. [Vamos] until the end,” said Bar.

Since the Hamas attack, sources in Egypt and the United States have reported that Israel had been warned about the possibility of a major offensive by the terrorist group. Tel Aviv, however, has been denying the information.