Azamgarh: The corona virus epidemic and the lockdown that lasted for more than 6 months has broken the back of India’s economy. Millions of people became unemployed, GDP reached minus 23. It has also affected the TV industry. Balika Vadhu, some people would say that the director of famous TV serial Ramvriksha is living by selling vegetables to feed the family of Gaur.

Ramvriksha, a resident of Farhabad in Nizamabad town of Azamgarh district, reached Mumbai in 2002 with the help of his friend the writer Shahnawaz Khan. He worked hard to establish himself in the film industry. First worked in the light department, followed by luck in TV production. Gradually the experience increased, then there was an opportunity in direction. Ramvriksha liked the work of directing and he decided to make his career in this field.

Ramvriksha Gaur with the cast on the set of serial Balika Vadhu

He worked as an assistant director in the production of many serials first, then worked as the episode director, unit director, after which he never looked back. Ramvriksha says that he worked as a unit director in Balika Vadhu, after this, what name should I give to this love, some people will say, Hamar Soutan Hamar Saheli, Quick Chutp, Salaam Zindagi, Hamari Deorani, Little Happiness Little Gum, East West , He also got an opportunity to work in serials like Junior Ji.

Ramvriksha worked as an assistant director with directors of films of Yashpal Sharma, Milind Gunaji, Rajpal Yadav, Randeep Hooda, Sunil Shetty. In the coming days, the work of a Bhojpuri and a Hindi film is with Ramvriksha, he says that now he is focusing on this but due to the lockdown due to Corona infection, this project is stuck. Ramvriksha says that he has his own house in Mumbai, but due to illness two years ago his family came home.

A few days ago he came to Azamgarh for Reiki of a film. While they were working, the corona infection led to a lockdown. After this, his return was not possible. When the work stopped, the economic crisis started. Talking to the producer, he told that work on the project will be started only after one to one and a half years. He then decided to adopt his father’s business and started selling vegetables on a handcart on the roadside near the DM residence in Harbanshpur in Azamgarh city. This makes the family moving smoothly. Even in childhood, he used to help his father in the vegetable business, so he liked this job better, he is satisfied with his work.