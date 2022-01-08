Huda Al Tunaiji (Ras Al Khaimah)

Dr. confirmed. Saif Muhammad Al Ghais, Director General of the Environment Protection and Development Authority in Ras Al Khaimah, said that the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah is characterized by the diversity of its geographical nature by containing many natural tourist attractions. In dealing with it to achieve sustainability with the best environmental protection methods.

Dr. said. Saif Al-Ghais in his interview with Al-Ittihad: The authority, accordingly, was keen to issue a camping guide through which people can infer the appropriate methods for safe camping by following the advice and instructions mentioned, as preserving natural areas is a responsibility of everyone.

He pointed out that people wishing to camp, starting from working on planning the trip by choosing the appropriate destinations for camping, which are allocated by the concerned authorities in the emirate, and staying away from random and low places and valley slopes because they are vulnerable to torrential floods, and heading with friends and family members who previously They go to special camping trips the first time for this adventure.

Environmental camping standards (Photo: Ramesh)

Dr. added. Saif Al-Ghais: Inform family members of the place you are going to before the trip and check the weather in the destination chosen for camping in case there are forecasts of any storms or rain, in order to secure the needs.

He continued: Working on preparing all camping equipment, such as seating, hygiene, etc., and preparing the vehicle and checking it to ensure that it is free of malfunctions, as four-wheel drive vehicles are the most appropriate, and working to empty the tires of air before entering the sandy dune areas.

Al-Ghais touched on some tips that must be followed after determining the destination and the intended place for camping, beginning with always paying attention to the areas designated for camping and barbecuing and working on searching for procedures for the danger of sitting or setting fire in the area you want to spend your trip through.

He pointed out the need to work on cleaning the camping area and dumping garbage in the designated places after completing the trip in order to protect the environment and not set fire and barbecue directly on the soil, use barbecue platforms and tools, such as “grill and kebabs” and collect and dispose of barbecue waste in designated sites.

He added: Light the fire away from flammable materials, such as bags, tents or vehicles, and after completing the trip, be sure to put out the fire using water and wait until the coal cools, then put it in garbage bags separately and dispose of it in the designated places in the dumping of garbage or containers. Waste.

Dr. pointed out. Saif Al-Ghais pointed out that cooking in tents is not recommended, as this can cause a fire, even if the tent is resistant to that, and it is considered dangerous, as it can cause fatal carbon monoxide poisoning, and avoid harming wild animals, touching or torturing them and enjoying Watch it from a safe distance.

cut down trees

He called for the importance of avoiding cutting trees from camping areas, as excessive logging reduces oxygen production, increases air pollution, loses soil fertility and expands desertification area, and work to bring a first aid box to the trip, as it is one of the most important equipment needed to provide primary medical care in The state of exposure to risks and injuries.

He stated that the guide issued by the authority contains the appropriate places designated for camping in the various regions and cities of the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah, through which they offer the experience of enjoying the picturesque nature, whether it is for the marine, mountainous or wild environment, stressing the importance of the cooperation of community members in preserving the sustainability of the nature of the emirate.