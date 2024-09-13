The director of the Litoral Penitentiary, the largest in Ecuador, was assassinated this Thursday (13) in an attack that injured an employee who was accompanying her at the time of the attack, according to the National Service for Comprehensive Care for Persons Deprived of Liberty (SNAI), the state penitentiary agency.

The attack on María Daniela Icaza and the employee occurred around 6 pm (8 pm in Brasília) on the highway that connects the cities of Daule and Guayaquil, where the penal complex is located.

Icaza was on her way to the Guasmo Sur Hospital in southern Guayaquil when, according to local media, armed men intercepted the vehicle and shot her, who was next to the driver, who was the injured employee.

SNAI initially reported that Icaza had managed to be taken to hospital alive, but later confirmed her death.

This is the second murder of a prison director in nine days in Ecuador. Álex Guevara, director of the Lago Agrio prison in the province of Sucumbíos, was killed in similar circumstances on the 3rd.

The Litoral Penitentiary is the largest of the five that make up the Guayaquil penitentiary complex, housing more than half of the complex’s 12,000 inmates.

Between 2021 and 2023, the prison was the scene of massacres in clashes between criminal gangs fighting for internal control, at least until the militarization of prisons ordered at the beginning of the year by the country’s president, Daniel Noboa.

The entry of the military into prisons was part of the state of emergency and the “internal armed conflict” declared by the president against organized crime, which is blamed for an increase in criminal violence that has made Ecuador the country with the highest homicide rate in Latin America, with 47.2 per 100,000 inhabitants in 2023.

The wave of murders also claimed the lives of other prison directors, as well as authorities such as mayors, and a presidential candidate, Fernando Villavicencio, who was murdered shortly after holding a rally in August 2023. (With EFE Agency)