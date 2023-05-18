It didn’t seem to sit well with him. Last October, Nikos B. googled frantically to find out what the consequences of violating international sanctions against Russia could be. „Netherlands illegal export to Russia”, was one of his search questions. „Dutch police arrest for exports to Russia“, another.

In the end it was the French police who handcuffed him. Nikos B., director of the Dutch defense company Aratos Systems, was arrested in Paris last week at the request of US authorities. He is currently awaiting extradition to the United States in a French cell. This is evident from procedural documents and a press release of the United States Attorney’s Office.

The 59-year-old B. is suspected of having smuggled high-quality defense goods and military technology from American companies to Russia for years, in violation of sanctions legislation. “B. colluded with a network of companies orchestrated by Russian intelligence to fraudulently exploit military and dual-use technology [die zowel voor civiele als militaire doeleinden kunnen worden gebruikt, red.] to procure and smuggle in order to help the Russian defense and security industry,” said FBI Director Michael Driscoll.

Aratos Systems from Rijen, founded in 2016, is no small name in the defense industry. In 2021, Aratos reached the finals of the NATO Innovation Challenge with a plan to use AI and blockchain technology for satellite security. The company is affiliated with the Dutch Industry for Defense and Security Foundation (NIDV): a sector organization co-founded by the Dutch government that acts as a link between the business community, knowledge institutes and the government.

Trading pattern

B., a bald man with glasses, studied mathematics in Greece and obtained his doctorate in economics in Ukraine twenty years ago. Based on data from his LinkedIn profile, he seems to have settled in the Netherlands in 2016, he still has the Greek nationality. He profiles himself online as a ‘serial entrepreneur’ and prides himself on his many years of experience as an adviser to the European Commission, the European Parliament and governments worldwide.

According to the Americans, B. came on the radar of the Russians in 2017. They expect that B., as a fellow Orthodox Christian, is sensitive to “friendship with Russia”, according to court documents. He then visits Moscow several times and poses with Saint Basil’s Cathedral in the background.

Those visits lay the foundations for a trade pattern that will recur in subsequent years. B. pretends that his company in the Netherlands is the final destination of the desired product: the Netherlands is not on the sanctions list. The product is then exported to Russia in a roundabout way and under false pretenses. In this way, military antennas, nuclear research technology and dual-use parts, among other things, end up in Russia.

End users

The court documents quote extensively from B.’s e-mail correspondence with his American contacts. He invariably misleads them and states, for example, that the military antennas that he will import into the Netherlands in 2018 and 2020 will be used in the maritime industry. The fact that he knew that he was in criminal danger is evident from his Google activity, among other things.

The question that arises from the pleadings is whether B. acted alone. Cited e-mails show that – unnamed – employees of Aratos were aware of the transports to Russia. For example, an email from 2020 is quoted in which B. gives an employee a reprimand. “We are the end users, let there be no doubt about that,” writes B. “I’ll fix it,” replies the employee. In other cases, too, it is not B. but an employee who e-mails American companies that the Netherlands is the final destination.

According to the American Justice Department, Excel lists are circulated within the company with an overview of transactions, including a column stating whether the product in question falls under sanctions legislation.

NRC contacted the two Dutch co-directors who, according to the register of the Chamber of Commerce, are jointly responsible for Aratos Internatonal: the company that is the sole owner of Aratos Systems. In a short press release, they state that they have learned of B’s ​​arrest ‘with surprise and bewilderment’. The activities of Aratos will be ‘suspended until there is more clarity’. They also promise to cooperate with any investigations by the authorities.

The Defense Ministry was unable to respond to questions on the matter on Thursday.