“On Emirati Women’s Day, we can only express our pride and appreciation for the pioneering role played by Emirati women in all aspects of life,” said Dawoud Al Hajri, Director General of Dubai Municipality. “Over the decades, Emirati women have proven that they are not only an integral part of the fabric of our society, but are also the driving force behind many of the UAE’s great successes and achievements on the global stage.”

He added: “We appreciate her unlimited giving, whether in the fields of science and knowledge, or in the fields of work and creativity, or in her pivotal role as a pillar of the Emirati family. Thanks to the support of the wise leadership, Emirati women have been able to break all barriers and achieve unprecedented accomplishments, and contribute to raising the nation’s flag high in international forums.”

He continued: “Our commitment to supporting and empowering Emirati women is not just a slogan, but a reality that we live every day, as we strive to create a nurturing environment that supports their ambitions and opens up new horizons for excellence and creativity. We believe that Emirati women will remain a key partner in the process of construction and progress, and will continue to contribute effectively to leading the way towards a brighter and more sustainable future.”

He stressed that on this great day, we renew our commitment to continue supporting Emirati women, inspired by their achievements and dedication to serving their country, confident that they will always remain a symbol of strength and inspiration, and an authentic model of strong will and perseverance throughout the world.