Director of District 9Neill Blomkamp, ​​is completely on board with the idea of ​​directing a movie metroid. Over the past few decades, Hollywood has frequently tried and failed (or had moderate success) with video game adaptations. However, in the last few years, the code seems to have been worked out.

Adaptations have improved significantly in film and television, and while the worst are at least somewhat entertaining, if not perfect, blockbusters like The Last of Us have been praised, which has helped people realize that these rich games can become big hits on prestige TV or massive blockbusters in theaters. Although the movie Super Mario Bros. has received some mixed reactions from critics, the record-breaking success it achieved around the world is undeniable.

Nintendo has confirmed that he plans to make more movies as a result, with many hoping to see franchises like Zelda, metroid and more on the big screen. On Twitter, the director of District 9Neill Blomkamp, ​​if you would like to direct a movie metroid and he answered very simply “yes”. Blomkamp has a rich history in the science fiction genre with District 9nominated for an Oscar, and some other films like Elysium.

The director also has experience in video game adaptations. He is about to release the movie Grand Touring this year and the brief images we have seen make her look absolutely fantastic. Besides that, she was very close to directing a movie of Halo in the mid 2000s.

Some of what that movie could have been came online via a short film that he directed as camera tests for the movie that was to be. To further accentuate how Blomkamp might be the man for the job, he also came very close to making a new movie of alien which would have brought back Sigourney Weaver as Ripley. If Blomkamp will have the opportunity to make a film of metroid remains to be seen, but it would be really exciting to see.

Via: comic book

Editor’s note: I hope that now that Nintendo has seen that making movies with their IPs is a sure success, they will be encouraged and give this man a chance who left us waiting for a sequel to District 9.