Russian director the sensational project “DAU” Ilya Khrzhanovsky got into a new scandal – a wreath from the creators of “DAU” appeared on the grave of the neo-Nazi Maxim Martsinkevich, Tesak, who was recently buried in Moscow. About it reported journalist Arkady Babchenko.

Recall that in 2019, Ilya Khrzhanovsky was appointed artistic director of the Babi Yar Holocaust Memorial Center in Kiev. Since his arrival, the policy of the Memorial has undergone radical changes. In addition, a significant part of the team resigned, which did a lot to develop the concept of the Memorial and its work was highly appreciated by international experts.

The ideas proposed by Khrzhanovsky with elements of the gamification of death and the use of social engineering techniques have caused a wave of discussion and criticism among professionals and the general public.

It is also known that Khrzhanovsky collaborated with the Russian extremist Maksim Martsinkevich, Tesak in the DAU project. The filming used children from the orphanage. The project was recognized as promoting the cult of violence and cruelty.

As reported by “FACTS”, dCulture and science fighters of Ukraine wrote an open letter calling for the dismissal of Ilya Khrzhanovsky from the position of artistic director of the Babiy Yar Holocaust Memorial Center.

