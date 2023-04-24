Juma Al Nuaimi (Abu Dhabi)

Salem Ali Al Shamsi, Director of the Contributions Department at the Authority for Community Contributions “Ma’an”, confirmed that what distinguishes the Abu Dhabi Giving Campaign is that it represents one of the campaigns launched by the Authority for Community Contributions – Together, which invites residents of the emirate to interact with it during the blessed month of Ramadan and contribute to providing Support for different community groups, as the initiative will continue throughout the year. The Authority also encourages community members to make financial or in-kind contributions or volunteer their time.

He explained during his interview with (Al-Ittihad) that the goal of the Abu Dhabi Giving Campaign is based on increasing contributions to social causes that have a positive impact on the entire community.

He continued: The “Authority” application facilitates the submission of contributions to social causes directly and quickly, as it provides a comprehensive solution for providing information about initiatives supporting the community, and community members can easily submit contributions through the application designated for smart phones or through the website.

Al Shamsi added: What prompts individuals and organizations to choose together to provide contributions instead of others is due to the fact that they enable shareholders to choose programs and initiatives that are in line with their priorities and values, as the Ma’an Authority guarantees high transparency in the distribution of these contributions, as it is the official channel of the Abu Dhabi government and responsible for Receive social contributions. Contributions to Ma’an serve many initiatives and programs that serve the entire Abu Dhabi community, including the health, education, environment, social sector and infrastructure sectors.

He pointed out that the “Authority” contributes to creating a sustainable social impact, by encouraging the community to contribute, participate and cooperate to make a difference, and “Together” attaches great importance to enabling and developing the capabilities and growth of Abu Dhabi’s growing network of non-governmental and non-profit organizations, and plays the presence of a strong and effective third sector. Ma’an plays a pivotal role in achieving social priorities in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and Ma’an’s strategic goals in developing cohesive cooperative societies. Ma’an also provides the concerned third sector institutions and individuals with the opportunity to address the most important priorities and provide assistance to the entire community, which enhances the culture of teamwork in the emirate. The Authority works to encourage community members to choose projects that are consistent with their goals and values, thus enabling them to contribute to achieving Abu Dhabi’s vision of creating a community system based on cooperation, partnership and building a solidarity society. Ma’an also encourages community members to propose new initiatives and programs that they feel the need to focus on.

It is worth noting that the Authority for Community Contribution – Ma’an, the relevant channel in Abu Dhabi, has announced its launch of the Abu Dhabi Giving Campaign, in which social contributions are received from individual contributors, which support social priorities of interest to community members, calling on the residents of the capital, Abu Dhabi, to interact with it and contribute to the creation of A sustainable social impact. This campaign also reflects the Authority’s mission to build a cooperative, cohesive and active society, by establishing the values ​​of giving, contribution and participation.

contributions

These contributions ensure a positive impact that benefits society in its various categories, and contributors can choose programs that are consistent with their priorities and values, as the “Authority” follows high transparency in directing and allocating these contributions, as the government channel concerned in Abu Dhabi with receiving contributions from the public, private and community sectors. civil society, and directing it to support the social priorities identified in the emirate.

The distinctive campaign also draws its elements and ideas from the Falaj irrigation system, which embodies the genius and determination of the ancestors, and highlights what can be achieved through cooperation and collaboration. The campaign aims to collect the necessary financial contributions to identify a number of social priorities in the areas of health, education, environment, social sector and infrastructure.