













Director of Blue Beetle assures that he used many references to anime and video games | EarthGamer









For the hand-to-hand combat scenes, the director mentioned movie influences like The Raid and Gangs of London. As for Blue Beetle’s own ‘combos’, he said many came out of the video game. injustice 2. A fighting title developed by NetherRealm.

Of course, it doesn’t end there with the references, since their ability to summon weapons gave them a lot of opportunity. In fact, in one of his first previews we saw how the hero creates Cloud’s buster sword, the protagonist of Final Fantasy VII. The director also said that Jaime Reyes’ blaster is inspired by the one from Mega Man.

We recommend you: Blue Beetle debuts its first trailer that paints a promising future for DC

As for the anime, he wanted to reserve more surprises, perhaps because they have not been seen in the previews. However, he assured that we can expect to see something related to Dragon Ball Z. So keep an eye out when you’re at a Blue Beetle performance, you might see him throw a kamehameha.

What can we expect from Blue Beetle?

Blue Beetle is a film that is part of the new DC cinematic universe. Here we follow Jaime Reyes, a boy who becomes the hero after coming into contact with a mysterious beetle-shaped artifact. However, an organization wants to use its power for its own benefit.

Source: Warner Bros.

This movie will be the first time this comic book character has made it to the big screen. In the run up to its premiere, there has been much talk about what a ‘fresh’ film will be like within superhero cinema and that it will have a lot of Latino representation. Will they give it a chance when it opens?

Don’t stop following us on Google news. You can also go to our discord to talk about movies and other topics.

(Visited 13 times, 13 visits today)