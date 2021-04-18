Very sad news to share this weekend. Recently, the death of the director and animator was announced Osamu kobayashi, known for his work on series such as BECK Y Naruto shippuden.

It was through his own account in Twitter that his passing was shared. When he died, he was 57 years old. The fact is that he had been battling his kidney cancer for two years. But in the end, the disease ended up beating him.

Osamu Kobayashi passed away due to cancer

In the message you can read ‘It is unfortunate that there were more things that he wanted to do, and more works, and when he is reborn he will surely do so’.

From what it seems, this is expressed in the thought of reincarnation and the cycles that the soul follows when it transcends this world.

Completely respectable the way of thinking of the person who wrote the message. Kobayashi He had a great creative career in anime, and he proved it on many occasions.

Osamu kobayashi directed series like BECK: Mongolian Chop Squad, Paradise Kiss, Someday’s Dreamers II Sora, Table and Fishman, End of the World, Digital Juice Y Ani-Kuri 15.

He was also the director of episodes of series such as Naruto Shippuden, Panty & Stocking with Garterbelt, Gurren Lagann, Gad Guard, Dororo Y Lupine III: Part IV. So he left a mark on many fans of the animation world. But it was not only in the direction.

Directed anime like BECK, Naruto Shippuden, and more

Kobayashi He also distinguished himself by being a screenwriter, supervising and writing the scripts for several anime. In addition to Paradise kiss Y BECK: Mongolian Chop Squad, he also did it with Naruto shippuden Y Rinshi !! Ekoda-chan.

But his creative work did not stop there, since he also developed storyboards, worked as a designer and even an animator. No wonder the director Mitsuo Iso dedicate a few words.

The person in charge of Dennō Coil highlighted ‘he was a benefactor who took care of me in difficult times’. He continued with ‘it taught me that I should draw what I want and make the story I want to tell without worrying about how others will judge me’.

Then he added ‘had the crystallization of the soul of a creator. Draw whatever you want from your heart’s content where you are now. Rest in peace’. We cannot but agree with what has been said before.

Fountain.



