Abu Salamiya told Sky News Arabia over the phone, “A state of terror and panic is gripping the patients and hospital workers.”

He stressed that “evacuating Al-Shifa Hospital threatens the lives of patients.”

The Gaza Strip is witnessing an escalation in Israeli bombing on Friday night, according to local sources.

Palestine TV reported that the intense bombardment targeted the vicinity of Al-Shifa Hospital, adding that “the Israeli army used internationally banned phosphorus bombs in its bombing of the hospital, which houses thousands of civilians.”

In the same context, the Palestinian News Agency (Wafa) reported that dozens of Palestinians were killed and others wounded in a bombing of displaced people on Salah al-Din Street in the Gaza Strip.

According to a Sky News Arabia correspondent, most of the victims targeted in the strike were women, children and the elderly.

Earlier on Friday, medical sources in Gaza said that 50 bodies were recovered from inside Al-Buraq School, after an Israeli missile and artillery bombardment that targeted the school.

Hamas reported that a number of Israeli tanks were stationed 200 meters from the school located in the Al-Nasr neighborhood, where tanks were also surrounding several hospitals in the area.

Medical sources in Gaza announced that the death toll from the Israeli bombing of the Strip had risen to 11,870 people since October 7, including 4,506 children.

Our sources in Gaza also reported that the Indonesian hospital was completely out of service, as a result of a complete power outage.