Award-winning Danish director Lars von Trier, known for films such as Antichrist, Dogville and Melancholia, was recently diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease. His television series The Kingdom Exodus will have its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival at the end of this month, and the producer wanted to avoid “speculations about his health” in the run-up to it. That is why his film production company Zentropa decided to share the news with Danish media in a short statement.

