The representation agency WME has removed Justin Baldoni from its catalog, the actor and director who has promoted a campaign to discredit Blake Lively. She has also denounced him for sexual harassment.

This has been reported by the American media portal Deadline. The complainant, protagonist of the same film, break the firetogether with Baldoni, He is also part of those represented by this company. And her husband, Ryan Reynolds.

Since the first images of the filming of Break the circleit was appreciated that the relationship between its protagonists was tension. A tension that became even more evident during the promotion period, since the actors tried not to pose together on the red carpet, and the performer was even accused of frivolizing about gender violence, a problem that the film addresses.

This attitude made many people investigate his past, bringing to light old interviews with controversial phrases or his non-existent bond with his classmates Gossip Girl, series that launched her to fame, among other scandals.

All this caused Blake’s popularity to sink. Through messages between Baldoni and his communications team to which he has had access The New York Timeseverything could be part of an orchestrated smear campaign.

The actress has sued Justin Baldoni for sexual harassment and for launching a campaign to “destroy her reputation.” A text collected by TMZ in which the actress also accuses the director of having caused her ‘severe emotional distress’ for his behavior on the filming set. “I hope that my legal action will help expose these sinister retaliation tactics to harm people who report misconduct and also protect others who may be targeted,” Lively said.

Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni in ‘Breaking the Circle’. sony

Bryan Freedman, Baldoni’s lawyer, has completely denied these accusations, stating that “are false, scandalous and intentionally lewd with the intent to publicly offend” and adds that Lively caused problems on the set “by threatening not to attend the recordings or not participate in the promotional tour.”