Cameron – who in 2012 was the first to dive solo in the deepest part of the ocean, with a submarine designed and built by himself – declared that the risk of implosion of a submarine under pressure has always been "in first place" in the mind of the design engineers. " It’s the nightmare we’ve all lived with" since we’ve entered the field of deep exploration, he said, noting the industry’s strong safety record over the past few decades. But "many people in the community were very concerned about this submarine"he added. "Some of the most important exponents of the engineering community that deals with deep diving – Cameron said again – have even written letters to the company, saying that what they were doing was too experimental to carry passengers and that it had to be certified".

