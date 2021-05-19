Dialogue: Mustafa Abdel Azim

Saleh Al-Jaziri, Director General of the Department of Tourism Development in Ajman, confirmed that the wheel of hotel investments in the emirate of Ajman did not stop during the period of the Covid-19 pandemic, as the emirate has succeeded in attracting 3 new projects that will add between 5 to 10% to the hotel capacity in the emirate that reaches Currently, there are about 4 thousand rooms within 40 hotel facilities.

Al-Jaziri said, in an interview with Al-Ittihad on the sidelines of the Arab Travel Market exhibition, which concluded yesterday in Dubai, that the Ajman Museum will be reopened next September after a comprehensive renovation process, in addition to the opening of two new museums in the emirate, in a way that enhances its tourist attraction. As well as continuing to expand the opening of new entertainment and sporting destinations.

Al-Jaziri explained that the hotel sector in the emirate will witness the opening of the Zoya Health Care and Wellness Resort next September in the Al-Zawra region, which is the first five-star ultra-luxury resort for integrated care for the health of the body and mind, which will be managed by the German company Primidion, which specializes in the management of global health resorts.

Domestic tourism

He pointed out that despite the significant effects of the Covid-19 pandemic on the tourism sector around the world, it highlighted the vital role of domestic tourism in stimulating the tourism and hotel sector in the country, and was a reason for citizens and residents to rediscover tourist and heritage attractions in the various emirates of the country, which contributed to Reducing the effects of the pandemic on hotels after the resumption of opening, pointing out that the performance indicators during the first quarter of the year showed a remarkable recovery in hotel occupancy levels in the emirate of Ajman, which was the highest among the emirates of the country according to the data of the STR Foundation, which specializes in hotel data.

Al-Jaziri expected that the recovery of the tourism and hotel sector in the emirate will continue during the current year, with the gradual return of foreign tourism, in conjunction with the tendency of countries to reduce travel restrictions and expand the establishment of safe travel corridors between the UAE and the countries of the world, as well as the expansion of the spread of vaccines at the global level. And hosting Expo 2020 Dubai, which may contribute to achieving an average occupancy of more than 70% of Ajman hotels this year.

Al-Jaziri added that the precautions and careful precautionary measures taken by the state during the Corona pandemic have led to an increase in confidence in the levels of safe tourism in the emirate, supported by the great demand for tourism in the country in general, noting that the Department of Tourism Development in Ajman works closely with the National Emergency Management Authority. Crises, disasters, and all official bodies and partners to deal with the Covid-19 pandemic and its effects, by emphasizing taking precautionary measures that will ensure the maximum possible degree of safety for society, with the continuous updating of these procedures, to ensure business continuity in a safe and secure environment, and provide coordination Continuing with all partners in the tourism industry to provide medical information, updates and legislation related to the pandemic.

Encouraging investment

He said: The department continues to support the tourism sector and encourage investment in it despite the difficult conditions in the world, stressing the ability of the Emirate of Ajman to attract more visitors and tourists to it after the Corona stage thanks to its white sandy beaches, heritage and cultural richness, natural reserves, and amazing mountains, as well as It provides the latest luxury tourism projects such as the Zoya Resort in the Al Zorah area.

An important platform

On the department’s participation in the Arab Travel Market 2021 exhibition, Al-Jaziri pointed out that the exhibition formed an important platform for the department and representatives of the hospitality sector in the emirate, to rebuild relations and direct communication with major companies working in the field of tourism and travel around the world, being the first global tourism event to be held in attendance And the promotion of the tourism factors and the specific investment elements that Ajman embraces, the services provided to investors to start their tourism projects in the emirate, and the simplified procedures provided by the Ajman government to implement their investments.

Al-Jaziri explained that the wide demand for the Ajman pavilion confirms the emirate’s prestigious reputation as an attractive tourist destination regionally and internationally, pointing out that the Arab Travel Market 2021 exhibition was an ideal platform to shed light on the rapid developments in the tourism sector in Ajman, which revolves around increasing The number of hotel rooms and the launch of quality initiatives that enhance the competitiveness of the tourism product in the emirate.

Bilateral meetings

Al-Jaziri added: “We held bilateral meetings with elite prominent personalities from the government sector and the business and investment community, during which they discussed issues of common interest and discussed promising prospects, in conjunction with national efforts to promote the tourism sector and enhance its contribution to the gross domestic product,” affirming that the emirate of Ajman has succeeded in achieving Achievements in terms of providing the widest range of institutional, legislative and procedural facilities aimed at providing an attractive and encouraging environment for investment in several fields, including the tourism field.

During its participation, the department reviewed the most important tourism plans, strategies and programs pursued by the emirate, and shed light on its attractions and the most important activities and entertainment programs, especially ecotourism in the Al-Zawra Nature Reserve, water activities and historical and heritage tourism.

During the exhibition, the department’s pavilion witnessed the presentation of visual displays of the most important tourist and historical sites, with the introduction of the most prominent services, initiatives and projects that were recently launched and the tourism facilities that will be opened soon, which represent an important addition to the unique tourism experiences enjoyed by tourists in Ajman.