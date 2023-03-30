Abdullah Ali bin Zayed Al Falasi, Director General of the Human Resources Department of the Government of Dubai, confirmed that the decisions issued by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him”, consolidate the position of the UAE and enhance its path towards further development and advancement.

He congratulated His Highness Sheikh Hazaa bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Highness Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan for appointing their Highnesses as Deputy Rulers of Abu Dhabi, and for His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, for appointing His Highness as Deputy to His Highness the President of the State, alongside His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, appointing His Highness as Crown Prince of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

He said that the choice coincided with his family, so they named them worthy of the precious trust that His Highness the President of the State bestowed on their Highness, and they will contribute to advancing the wheel of development and progress in the UAE, and they will work alongside the wise leadership to move the Emirates to broad horizons and advanced ranks, and to raise the Emirates to the ranks of developed countries.

He added that His Highness Sheikh Hazaa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan are prominent national leaders who carry the flag alongside His Highness the President of the State, and Their Highnesses members The Federal Supreme Council is the rulers of the Emirates, and they complete the victorious march that the founding leaders started.

