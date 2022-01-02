Sami Abdel Raouf (Dubai)

Dr. Youssef Al-Sarkal, Director-General of the Emirates Foundation for Health Services, announced that “the new vaccine based on the recombinant protein will be provided in all facilities providing the (Covid-19) vaccine affiliated with the Foundation at the end of this week.”

He pointed out that the new vaccine is characterized by the prevention of several new mutations of the emerging “Corona” virus, as it showed an improved immune capacity against the mutations arising from the virus with a high safety rate. The study, which was conducted in the UAE, also showed an immune response against the emerging mutants of the virus, in volunteers who had previously received two doses of the inactive “Sinopharma CNPG” vaccine.

He explained that the new vaccine based on the recombinant protein from the company “Sinopharm” uses the protein of the spinal cord that surrounds the “Covid-19” virus, which helps the body to identify the virus and fight it in the event of exposure to it, and this technology helps in the prevention of several mutations.

He said, “Both (the new vaccine based on the recombinant protein from Sinopharma, and the Sinopharma vaccine) are effective for producing antibodies, but the new vaccine based on the recombinant protein from Sinopharma can achieve production on a larger scale to ensure more efficacy to prevent mutant mutants.” .

Al-Sarkal stressed that booster doses are one of the most important factors for maintaining public health and the safety of community members, and they have a significant and effective role in enhancing acquired immunity to achieve maximum benefit, especially in the current circumstances in which the world is witnessing an increase in the number of registered cases.

Regarding the side effects of the new vaccine, he explained that the new vaccine based on the recombinant protein from Sinopharm has no different side effects from the effects of other vaccines, which are often headaches, pain, swelling, redness and itching at the site of vaccination and stress.

Regarding the mechanism on which the new vaccine depends to identify and combat the virus in the event of exposure, Dr. Al-Sarkal said that the new vaccine based on the recombinant protein from Sinofarm is used on the protein of the spinal cord that surrounds the “Covid-19” virus, which helps the body to identify the virus. Virus and control in case of exposure.

He stated that the Emirates Health Services Corporation provides 4 types of vaccines against the emerging “Corona” virus, which are: Sinopharma, Moderna, Pfizer, and Sinopharma CHO G2. He pointed out that the Foundation is keen to provide all approved vaccines in a large number of health centers and its external vaccination centers on a large scale.

He stressed that the Emirates Foundation for Health Services has achieved successes in the past period in providing various vaccines, as the protection of public health is one of the priorities of the Foundation, which it pays most attention to; Because it is the basis for protecting society from diseases and preserving the health and safety of its members.

coordination and collaboration

Regarding coordination and cooperation with the competent authorities in providing the new vaccine, and other previous vaccines, Al Sarkal said that the UAE has prepared for this situation, and has put all its medical and scientific cadres ready to confront all possible scenarios, by providing various types of vaccines, and ensuring community awareness. And the imposition of preventive precautionary measures and continuous periodic examination.”

He added, “Coordination and cooperation is taking place with all health authorities in the country to maintain the strategic stockpile of the vaccine, and we at the Emirates Foundation are looking forward to the pivotal role of public health, and we are confident that the Foundation will contribute effectively to moving forward in promoting community health.”

He stressed that “community health is the main goal of the Foundation, and it is the priority that it always seeks to achieve, and it is the starting point for the logic of our work and efforts through leadership, management and supervision of strategic plans, initiatives, programs and standards to promote public health, while intensifying efforts and coordination with various stakeholders, and working To develop strategic partnerships with actors at the local and global levels.