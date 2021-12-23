Juma Al Nuaimi (Abu Dhabi)

Dr. Mohamed Abdel Hamid Al-Askar, Director General of the Abu Dhabi Digital Authority, considered the country to rank ninth globally in the field of adopting advanced technology, according to the “Global Soft Power Index 2021” report, confirming the correctness of its vision and orientations to invest in future technology and modern technologies to achieve growth and sustainability, and to create mechanisms and solutions It depends on the outputs of the Fourth Industrial Revolution and artificial intelligence techniques.

In an interview with Al-Ittihad, he called on young people to set their perceptions about the aspirations of the technological field in the next fifty years, while supporting them with the necessary tools to build the digital future, and enabling them to be active members so that they could contribute to development through their opinions and ideas.

He stressed that technology is the state’s bet for a prosperous future, modern life, and a safe and reliable digital environment, noting its great role in achieving distinguished results for various sectors in the country.

In detail, Al-Askar said that the wise leadership realized the importance of technology in building a knowledge economy at an early stage, as it worked to invest in building a strong digital infrastructure, which enabled it to meet the challenges of the Corona pandemic, and even turn challenges into opportunities for development and growth.

Perhaps what the Department of Government Support, represented by the Abu Dhabi Digital Authority, is doing, makes it the authority that takes the lead in the digital future of the Abu Dhabi government, as it has contributed through the unified Abu Dhabi government services system “Tamm” to a digital transformation.

A radical and qualitative leap in the way government services are provided, and the performance of the government service sector in the emirate is improved.

digital payment

Al-Askar said: “The Abu Dhabi Unified Government Services System (Tamm) has launched new solutions and means for digital payment through the Abu Dhabi Pay platform, which is the latest unified digital payment platform, and allows customers to digitally pay transaction fees and government services in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.”

He stressed that the Abu Dhabi Digital Authority supports the digital transformation of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi through digital strategies, policies and standards in order to enhance the effectiveness of government performance. .

He pointed out that the authority launched the “integrated government” initiative to exchange data, which is a unique initiative under which more than 50 government paper documents were converted into digital data, and contributed to saving 4 billion and 960 million dirhams to customers during the year 2020, and more than 5 and 117 million A thousand hours of work on the staff.

He noted that the authority launched the “one-time policy” for the Abu Dhabi government, which is a project implemented through the “Tamm” system to enable customers to submit their personal data to any government entity in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi only once, so that it is kept safely, provided that they are not required to provide the same data. again. This policy has been applied to all government services, noting that there are currently more than 54 main documents that are no longer required to be submitted by customers in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

Muhammad Al-Askari

“was listened”

Al-Askar noted that the authority launched the “Be Listened” initiative, which is a new and innovative tool to measure customer experience and satisfaction, and to help provide data and information that contribute to the completion and provision of easier and smoother transactions for its users when completing digital government services.

The new tool has been designed using the latest technologies and data analysis methods, to track and monitor customer feedback with the aim of quickly identifying and addressing challenges to contribute to the development of a sustainable experience for all TAMM users. To provide an exceptional customer service experience for the residents and community of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, the authority launched the “Tamm Cares” initiative, under which other sub-initiatives fall, such as the “Tamm Car” service, which enabled a number of people of determination and senior citizens to benefit from the mobile government services provided by the system in an appropriate manner. and the “Tamm Cares for Senior Investors” initiative, which aims to facilitate the work of investors and businessmen, and reach them in their locations in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, and the “Digital Assistant” service, which aims to enable customers to obtain services and complete government transactions through the use of digital channels from their homes or their offices. Al-Askar explained that within the framework of this service, a team of specialists, with experience and competence, is working to provide advice, support and information directly to customers, whether online anywhere, or through touch screen displays in all “Tamm” centers in Abu Dhabi and Al Ain And Al Dhafra region, so that customers can communicate and receive assistance visually using remote communication and interaction programs, which helps them complete any government transactions or procedures more efficiently within one integrated system.

“my wallet”

To help users save time and effort when completing government transactions, and provide a high level of transparency and security, Al-Askar said that the authority launched the “My Wallet” initiative, an initiative that enables users to collect, store and update up to 50 different types of important documents digitally such as identity cards. Emirati passports, passports, driver’s licenses, and other documents such as medical insurance, commercial licenses, car records and rental contracts, and store them digitally in complete safety.

An integrated journey approach

As part of the supportive endeavor to improve the customer experience by simplifying digital government services across different aspects of life – education, health, business, social support and others, Al-Askar emphasized that customer journeys were developed using an integrated journey approach instead of providing services individually.

As part of the government’s efforts to support digital innovation, the “Tamm Factory” was built and developed, which is a unique center that brings together all government agencies under one roof to discuss, exchange ideas and promote innovation. The “Tamm Factory” was designed to be a joint creative incubator and an innovative platform that brings together various partners and specialists from representatives of government agencies, the private sector and the Abu Dhabi community, to contribute to the design and development of unique work methods and experiences to provide government services.

Abu Dhabi domain

As for digital government solutions, Al-Askar confirmed the launch of the official Internet domain name for the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, “abudhabi,” which will represent the emirate’s digital identity in the virtual world, and promote it locally, regionally and internationally in the fields of tourism, culture and economy. The domain will be available to all citizens, residents and business owners working in and outside the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, and will be a unique, high-level identifier for companies interested in the countless local business opportunities, in addition to the events and exhibitions that Abu Dhabi hosts annually.

Data and artificial intelligence

Al-Askar explained that the Abu Dhabi Digital Authority, with regard to the data and artificial intelligence axis, launched the “Abu Dhabi Open Data Platform”, with the aim of enabling the government and private sectors to exchange and share open data with developers, startups, and academic institutions, as well as enhancing the emirate’s competitiveness in global open data indicators.

The Abu Dhabi Open Data platform provides more than 2,500 open source data sets in cooperation and coordination with 80 government agencies. The number of people familiar with the platform has exceeded the barrier of two and a half million visitors, and more than 495,000 data sets have been downloaded by users of the platform to date. The user can visit the open data platform of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi through the electronic link data.abudhabi and view all open data available to everyone.

cyber security

On the cybersecurity axis, Al-Askar said that the Abu Dhabi government’s cybersecurity strategy 2021-2023 enhances cybersecurity standards in the emirate, and provides a fortified and secure technical environment in accordance with international best practices in the field of cybersecurity. He continued: The authority, in cooperation and coordination with government agencies, will implement the strategy in a unified manner.