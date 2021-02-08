Nasser Al Jabri (Abu Dhabi)

Dr. Khaled Al-Hashemi, Director of the National Center for Space Science and Technology at the United Arab Emirates University, identified a set of positive impacts of the “Probe of Hope” project since its announcement, up to the stage nearing its arrival to Mars orbit, which is the role of the probe to motivate universities and institutions to establish specialized space research centers in Space science, its missions and projects, in addition to the importance of the probe as an inspiration source and a major factor in motivating national cadres to join the specializations related to the space sector.

Al-Hashemi told Al-Ittihad: The UAE space sector has witnessed rapid development over the past years, starting with the year 2014, when the establishment of the Emirates Space Agency, which is the first Arab agency in the region, was announced, in addition to the state’s announcement of its intention to explore Mars through the project « The Hope Probe », which represented a historical qualitative leap, given the strategic objectives of the project, which are not limited to scientific and knowledge goals, but include other goals for developing the national space sector, consolidating its components, and working on its sustainability.

He added: We have noticed the effect of the Hope Probe on the number of Emirati students enrolled in universities to study space science, as a number of universities have begun to allocate academic space programs, including the Emirates University, Khalifa University, University of Sharjah and New York University Abu Dhabi, and there is development during the current stage in granting higher degrees for majors. Scientific space, due to the increasing demand and desire of students to participate in scientific space missions and projects, especially with the growing national awareness of the role of the “Hope Probe” and its benefits in strengthening the state’s scientific position, as it confirms the state’s capabilities and competencies in the field of space.

He pointed out that there is great interest on the part of many international companies, international agencies and research institutions, to conclude partnerships and agreements with research centers in the UAE, as these international bodies have expressed their willingness and desire to find cooperation mechanisms with institutions active in the space sector, based on the position they have reached. The state, and what the people of the Emirates have demonstrated, until the country has a competitive sector that is respected and appreciated by the most senior scientists, researchers and leaders in the global space sector.

He pointed out that the Hope Probe is a major achievement for the UAE, which will continue during the next stage, through the presence of hope and ambition for continuous projects in which the country contributes to the exploration of outer space, especially with the presence of other projects such as the Rashid Explorer and the Emirati satellite system and research work in universities to launch Miniature satellites, which are all factors that will contribute to advancing the work of the national space sector.

He indicated that the UAE is distinguished by the existence of a long-term vision within the space sector system, as there is the Mars Project 2117, which includes a national program to prepare Emirati scientific research cadres in the field of exploring the red planet, and aims in its final stages to build the first human settlement on Mars, as this reflects this The project is the extent of the vision that the state possesses towards future generations, and embodies the presence of visions and strategies that contribute to the country’s leadership in space and its continuation of scientific development paths and space exploration projects, accompanied by a number of countries of the world to contribute to the research system for the scientific community.

Al-Hashemi praised the role of various national bodies in the sector, the most important of which are the Emirates Space Agency, the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center, and others that work in a coordinated cooperative environment to reach the best results, whether through existing joint projects or continuous communication with the aim of implementing and implementing the most prominent ideas and visions. Where all parties are working to implement vital projects for the state, all in the interest of the national space sector and to achieve the aspirations of the state in the transition to the economy based on knowledge, preparing innovative minds, and creating generations of scientists and researchers who are able to find solutions to earthly challenges by making use of space science.

Al-Hashemi expected that the next 50 years will be full of many ambitious space projects and missions, and that space will be a major axis of sustainable development for the UAE, which will contribute to activating the role of research centers within various national universities, to prepare space research and launch relevant projects. Linking with the state’s space projects and qualifying students in knowledge and application within an environment that simulates the system of work in satellites, in a way that contributes to the UAE’s realization of its ambitions in the space field and establishes for generations of scientists and engineers.