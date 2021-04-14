Fahad Buhandi (Fujairah)

Since the beginning of the Corona pandemic, Fujairah Municipality has worked to meet this challenge, and to seek a new mechanism of action to overcome these challenges and maintain the provision of its services at the required level to its customers, this was confirmed by Eng. Muhammad Saif Al-Afkham, Director General of Fujairah Municipality, in a special dialogue for the Union, explaining The great role played by the Fujairah Municipality in providing a large number of services to a large segment of customers.

Al-Afkham said: “Initially, I refer to the services provided by the new (Dreisha) window, which was recently launched by the Fujairah Municipality, to provide services in an external cabin, and it depends on providing service to the customer through the window of his car, and within a simple period of time not exceeding five minutes, and it aims to serve All categories of customers, especially senior citizens and people of determination, also aims to provide a greater margin of time and space for employees and customers, by relieving pressure on the main center and positions. The first round was implemented in 2014, and the second one was followed in 2016, after reviewing the mechanisms and means of presenting Municipal services and the success of the window’s idea in providing services. Dreisha continued to provide services during the Covid-19 pandemic, and succeeded in achieving a high level of service commensurate with the event.

He added: The municipality has succeeded, through the “Dreisha” window service, in providing express services to receive requests for plans and complete the usufruct procedures of the Mohammed Bin Zayed City residences, as about 950 beneficiaries benefited from this service.

Muhammad Al-Afkham

High quality

Regarding the municipality’s procedures to confront the Corona pandemic, the most prestigious engineer said: “The Fujairah Municipality has benefited from the availability of the systems and programs it owns to ensure the continuity of providing services with high quality under the conditions of Corona, the most important of which is the customer database, and the approval of identity to implement the procedures, in addition to the agreement and use of the UAE. Pass in the electronic signature, in addition to many electronic services used such as “My Office with Me” and the “Virtual Control Room VCR” mechanism, which is a unified virtual channel for using all programs and applications of Fujairah municipality remotely through “My Office with Me”, in addition to To the use of smart applications, including: the “My License” application, the “Smart Fujairah” application, and the advanced call center.

Al-Afkham pointed out that the number of electronic services provided by the Fujairah Municipality is 285 services, in addition to 217 services that can be provided through the website and 143 services that can be provided through smart applications, adding: The number of transactions completed through smart applications only during the first quarter of this year reached 914 transactions. And “28,219” transactions through the website, 226 transactions through the “Dreesha” express service window, 895 transactions through “service delivery counters” in the main building, and 640 transactions through the partners ’“ counters ”.

Covid-19 procedures

On the other hand, the Director General of Fujairah Municipality referred to the municipality’s actions with the Corona pandemic since its inception until now, and said: “The municipality has taken many measures since the beginning of the Coronavirus pandemic, as it has worked to alert all its employees and workers and educate them and educate them on health. In the interest of their safety, and in order to preserve their health, many measures and precautionary measures have been taken, the most important of which is the activation of remote work in office and non-field jobs, with full commitment to remote work instructions and controls, and the development of mechanisms to ensure the preservation of productivity and the provision of all services through smart channels Also, preventive treatment has been made with all public beaches, the Corniche, entertainment venues, cinemas, parks, entertainment and electronic games halls, clubs, bodybuilding halls, fitness clubs and wedding halls, according to the state’s directives and according to the circumstances to confront “Covid-19”, whether with the closure process at the beginning of the crisis, Then allow it to open and pursue its activities, in accordance with the precautionary measures followed in the country.

Al-Afkham added: “The municipality has done a very big job, especially with regard to disinfection and sterilization of the public facilities of the emirate and its affiliated areas, using environmentally friendly materials, in cooperation with various government agencies in the emirate (national sterilization), and the program guarantees sterilization of all public roads, markets, shop doors and public facilities. In the emirate, and up to the present time, as well as sterilizing workers ’accommodations using sprinkler cars, hand-held high-pressure sprayers, and propeller sprinklers.

Staff vaccinate

The municipality has also been keen, in line with the state’s orientations, on the importance of taking the vaccine. The municipality has vaccinated its employees and workers against the Coronavirus and continuously checks “PCR” for them every two weeks.

The Public Services and Environment Department, in cooperation with “Fazaa”, carried out surprise inspection rounds on various food and non-food establishments, shops and commercial markets in the emirate and the central market, to ensure their compliance with health requirements and safety instructions and their application during work. They were alerted to the importance of taking the vaccine and the continuous “PCR” examination. And the need to check the temperature of workers and customers, wear masks and gloves, maintain the general cleanliness of the centers, continuous sterilization, ensure that the workers ’health cards are valid and require them to wash their hands, stop everyone who shows respiratory symptoms from work, and go to the nearest health center to conduct the examination, with the need to store Food is in adequate health conditions, and we have made sure to continue sterilizing the central market and the fish market so far.

Public awareness

Al-Afkham pointed out that out of concern for public awareness and alerting, the competent department installed a “alarm” loudspeaker on Fazaa cars to educate the general public about the importance of wearing masks, continuous sterilization and maintaining physical distancing, and the municipality recently decided to prevent the Ramadan market and food stalls in front of stores. And banning Ramadan Iftar tents, spreading awareness to the community about preventive measures and measures from the Corona virus through the municipality’s social media, and the continuation of advisory and preventive publications and precautionary measures about the virus.