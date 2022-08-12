The Director-General of the Emirates News Agency, WAM, Mohammed Jalal Al-Raisi, confirmed that the World Media Congress, which will be held in Abu Dhabi from 15 to 17 November, constitutes an international, comprehensive, rich and innovative platform that foresees the future of the media sector in the region and the world.

He pointed out that the convening of the global event with the International Day for Tolerance, which falls on November 16 of each year, confirms the importance of moving forward in developing the media sector as a mainstay for sustainable development and spreading and consolidating the values ​​of coexistence, tolerance and peace in the world.

In an interview with Radio Monte Carlo from the French capital, Paris, he also stressed the distinctiveness of the Emirati-French relations, noting the opportunities for joint cooperation in the media sector, as the Emirates News Agency looks forward to strengthening its relations with the French media and building sustainable partnerships.

He explained that the World Media Congress will allocate a part of its discussions to review the importance of making the media a tool for promoting tolerance and coexistence. During which they showcase their products and ideas, and for the first time in this kind of specialized global event, a platform is available to display new innovations in the media sector in various fields, whether press, radio, television or new media, indicating that everyone working in this field needs to get acquainted closely On the latest innovations in this sector, which contributes to refining its skills and developing its capabilities.

He pointed out that the World Media Congress is also witnessing a 3-day conference focusing on the axis of “investment in the media” and on the second day the axis of “innovation in the media” and artificial intelligence and its important role in this sector, and the third day focuses on the axis of “people in the media” It also provides seminars to review the development of the media sector in different continents of the world such as Latin America, Asia, Europe and Africa.

He added that the World Media Congress will be full of specialized workshops and a social responsibility program targeting new journalists and media professionals and providing them with training programs, as well as hosting joint meetings of international media companies and institutions.

He pointed out that this largest event in the media sector in the world was dedicated to the “Media Lab”, during which prominent international officials talk about the challenges facing the sector and the proposed solutions and initiatives.

His Excellency stressed that the world is witnessing rapid changes, and the media sector must have a forward-looking vision in this regard about future trends in various sectors from which the public can benefit. The role of the media should not be limited only to transmitting and presenting information.

Mohammed Jalal Al Raisi said that in the UAE we believe in complementarity and the media sector is one of the important and vital sectors. The more opportunities there are to cooperate in this sector, the more you excel in it, noting that the World Congress for Media also focuses on the principle of complementarity, achieving mutual benefit and consolidating creativity in the global media sector.

He stressed that the Emirati media sector is part of the UAE’s vision to achieve leadership in all sectors, and there is a keenness for this sector to keep pace with the country’s strategic plans and vision for the future and to play its important role as a pillar of sustainable growth and development.

In his meeting with Radio Monte Carlo, he touched on the plans of the Emirates News Agency “WAM” to open regional offices in various parts of the world, noting that the UAE, with its rich cultural diversity and with the presence of more than 200 nationalities on its lands, and in light of the development it is witnessing and achieving from Achievements in all fields.. Through this regional and global expansion, WAM can provide distinguished media content to all nationalities residing in the country and in various languages, as well as enhance the country’s distinguished global reputation and highlight its achievements, development paths and lofty human values ​​to the whole world.

He invited all media institutions in the region and the world and those working in this sector to be present in the World Media Congress and to work together to develop this vital and important sector, as well as to get acquainted closely with the UAE and what it possesses of a path full of achievements that it has built over 50 years and is full of it From cultural diversity and an ideal climate for tolerance and coexistence among all nationalities.