Warrior.- Gunmen attacked to Antonio Sebastian Ortunocurrent CEO of Administration of the Superior Court of Justice of Guerreroon Sunday afternoon, in front of the beaches of Caleta, in the tourist area of ​​Acapulco.

A woman who was accompanying the official was also injured, the media and authorities added in an information card.

“Around 4:00 p.m. this Sunday in the area of ​​the Las Playas neighborhood, in this port, armed civilians shot at the lawyer Antonio Sebastian Ortuño, Director General of Administration of the Superior Court of Justice of Guerrerowho turned out seriously injured and was transferred for medical attention,” the card details,

“Along with this official was traveling a femininewho also was injured and was transferred to the same hospital,” it added.

The media outlet El Financiero details that the official and his companion were attacked in front of the Caleta beachesnear the complex that houses some offices of the Judicial Branch of the State of Guerreroas well as the courts.

Witnesses said that both They were leaving a restaurant to eatwhich is located near one of the accesses to Caleta beach, when boarding a white Volkswagen Jetta car were attacked with bullets. Then the gunmen fled, leaving injuries to victims.

As of 8:30 p.m. on June 30, neither the Attorney General’s Office of the State of Guerrero nor the State’s own Judiciary have taken a position regarding these events, El Financiero adds.

Last April, Antonio Sebastián Ortuño was part of the list of candidates to elect the Attorney General of the State of Guerrero, replacing Lieutenant Colonel Sandra Luz Valdovinos Salmerón, who was removed from office for omissions in the Yanqui Kothan case, he added.