The Director General of Abu Dhabi Police, Major General Maktoum Ali Al Sharifi, affirmed that the UAE was able to achieve pioneering achievements in promoting integrity, transparency and combating corruption, which contributed to improving job performance in accordance with laws and regulations that take into account moral and societal values, until the government or private job in the country became the most advanced and competitive. worldwide in various fields of economic and social development.

Al-Sharifi, in a speech on the occasion of the International Anti-Corruption Day, which falls on the ninth of December annually, praised the support given by the wise leadership to establish the values ​​of justice and consolidate the pillars of governance, accountability, accountability and transparency, and to create a fair anti-corruption environment, pointing out that the UAE is one of the first countries to adopt Preventive legislation that protects rights and duties, making quantum leaps in confronting the scourge of corruption.

He also praised the awareness of the institutions in the UAE and the joint coordination between them and work within the framework of a unified policy and strategy, pointing out that the Abu Dhabi Police has adopted the principles and values ​​of integrity and combating corruption within its priorities, strategic objectives, initiatives and projects seeking to enhance plans and aspirations for sustainable national development in all sectors of comprehensive development.

Al Sharifi noted the interest of the Abu Dhabi Police in launching and activating initiatives that enhance community awareness of the concepts of positive job values, adherence to legislation and regulating laws, applying effective work procedures, and clarifying the damages resulting from corruption and lack of transparency and ways of prevention by strengthening government efforts, as well as keenness to establish constructive institutional partnerships in The framework of its security role in consolidating the rule of law, confirming Abu Dhabi’s position and global leadership in various security, economic and societal fields.