The Director General of Abu Dhabi Police, Major General Maktoum Ali Al Sharifi, expressed his deepest thanks and gratitude to the wise leadership, which provided all means and resources to enhance the national security that every person living in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi feels feels like, in a statement on the occasion of Abu Dhabi being rated the safest city in the world for the year. Sixth in a row, according to the Numbeo City Safety Index 2022, based on the public’s answers to questions related to the cost of living, safety levels, pollution and crime, and Abu Dhabi achieved the highest score of 88.14.

He pointed out that the results of the report are the fruit of a wise vision of the wise leadership, which made security and safety its first priority for the sake of the comfort and well-being of citizens and residents, and gave the true reality of the path of safety and tranquility experienced by everyone on the land of the UAE capital Abu Dhabi. The results also demonstrated comprehensive security stability and societal cohesion and a translation of the civilized values ​​that our wise leadership believes in with the aim of promoting a more secure and stable society thanks to the efforts of all the emirate’s security institutions and with the cooperation of community members, citizens and residents, in order to achieve the ultimate goal of preserving the gains and enhancing security and safety through Effective partnership with the Abu Dhabi Police General Command.

He praised the efforts of all employees and affiliates of the Abu Dhabi Police General Command, who performed their tasks entrusted to them with the highest level of professionalism and professionalism, which was positively reflected in continuous improvement and development and upgrading the quality of police, traffic and security services to enhance security and spread reassurance in society.



