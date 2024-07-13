Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 07/13/2024 – 7:07

Amid the impact of Operation Última Milha, which targets the actions of a “parallel Abin”, the general director of the Federal Police, delegate Andrei Passos Rodrigues, criticized this Friday, 12, the “method of mass dissemination of lies” and the “criminal instrumentalization of social media providers”.

Speaking to the audience of federal police officers attending the inauguration of the new regional superintendent of the PF in São Paulo, delegate Rodrigo Sanfurgo, and alongside Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes, the agency’s director-general emphasized: “We have an obligation to fight against the normalization of this state of affairs. We can never allow crime and impunity to be accepted as intrinsic to our society,” said Andrei.

The “parallel Abin”, according to investigations, operated during the government of Jair Bolsonaro, with the monitoring of STF ministers, including Moraes himself, and the dissemination of fake news about people considered opponents of the Planalto Palace.

Andrei also responded to what he called “vile, unfounded and cowardly attacks” against his institution and its employees. The hostilities against the PF, he said, must be repelled “with vigor and with the rigor of the laws and the criminal justice system.” He did not name those who are directing offenses at the PF, but his message was addressed to criticisms the corporation has received on social media following the results of the investigation that culminated in the indictment of former President Jair Bolsonaro in the Saudi jewelry investigation.

Technology

Delegate Rodrigo Luis Sanfurgo de Carvalho, who took office yesterday as regional superintendent of the PF in São Paulo, defended the use of “modern tools” and artificial intelligence, in addition to “courageous and bold measures”, to combat crime and its “deep roots, which date back to the colonial period”.

“There are no easy solutions, much less quick or miraculous ones in this context,” noted Sanfurgo. At 49 years of age, he joined the Federal Police in 2007. He is a police officer specialized in investigating financial crimes. He highlighted “complex situations” that the country has faced – drug trafficking, crimes against institutions, the expansion of gangs and crimes through “hate networks” – and placed crime as one of Brazil’s main problems.

“Despite the visible advances in the organization of our security forces, we are going through challenging times,” he warned. “Crime remains a challenge.”

The new head of the Federal Police in São Paulo made a gesture to the Minister of Justice, Ricardo Lewandowski, who attended the inauguration. Sanfurgo advocated the integration of police forces into the Unified Public Security System. “By joining forces and sharing information, we will continue to confront threats in a coordinated manner.”

The information is from the newspaper The State of S. Paulo.