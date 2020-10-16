‘TV actors are seen there with low eyes’ Rubina said, ‘6 years ago I really wanted to work in Bollywood and I attended many meetings for that, but the experience was not good. I found that TV actors are seen there with a low eye. Is a tv actor? Which show did you do well? We have not seen it. You are judged based on your background and name. For example, which car do you drive? What is Louis Vuitton? Do you have Jimmy Choo shoes? So these kinds of questions are done and you are judged on the basis of these. These screen tests and so on are the later things. These things made my heart go sour and I used to think that it really happens? It was a long time ago, I was immature then. ‘

‘That director said – feel like you’re on your face …’ Rubina further told that a director had done such an act with her, after which she changed her mind to go to Bollywood. He said, ‘I will not take the name of that director or producer as he is a big name in the film industry. When I went to meet him, he asked me, ‘Have you seen that movie? He was talking about one of his films. I said no and at that time I was in school. Born and brought up in Shimla, I come from a very conservative family. There were restrictions on girls going out of the house alone to watch the film. Hearing this, the director said, ‘Really’? You do not know what work I have done? I feel like I fart on your mouth. ‘

‘Just wanted to run away from there’ Rubina Dilac further said, ‘At that time I thought that I have really heard properly? He again started laughing and he said to me, ‘You know what I have done? Do you know who I am? Do you know who is going to give you a chance? And at that time there was talk of running away from my mind.

‘I am happy in TV, I want to move forward as I am’ Rubina said that being an artist does not matter on which platform you are performing and what medium you are being given. Rubina said that she wants to proceed as she is. He is happy in TV itself.

Rubina Dilac had mentioned that ‘dirty’ incident that happened to her in an interview before going to ‘Bigg Boss’ house. In a conversation with Siddharth Kanan, Rubina Dilak spoke about how TV stars are seen and shown in Bollywood. (All photos: Instagram @ rubinadilaik)