The Russian actress Irina Miroshnichenko never wanted to drop out of the life of the theater, her colleagues greatly appreciated, loved and respected her. She has always been an example of female beauty and incredible energy, director Marina Brusnikina said in a conversation with Izvestia on August 3.

“Many kind words can be said, because a very long period of life is connected with Irina Petrovna Miroshnichenko. And she has always been an example of female beauty, incredible energy, the desire to live, work, be ahead, be young, ”said Brusnikina.

According to her, Irina Miroshnichenko has always participated in the literary programs “Reading Circle”, along with the young people she read poetry. She was always actively suggesting something.

“She never wanted to drop out of the life of the theater. I always wanted to be needed, to be close to the youth. And this is such a team member whom everyone loved, appreciated and respected, ”Brusnikina emphasized.

Earlier that day, a source from Izvestia reported that Irina Miroshnichenko had died at the age of 82. She died in intensive care, in the morning, without regaining consciousness.

The hospitalization of the artist became known on July 30. In the morning she felt unwell, and already at the hospital, doctors diagnosed the flu in a severe form. It was decided to transfer the artist to intensive care. A day later, it became known that Miroshnichenko was in a state of medical coma, she was connected to a ventilator. Doctors assessed the condition of the actress as extremely serious.

The source of Izvestia said that during her stay in a coma, the actress had a cardiac arrest. After the restoration of the heartbeat, Miroshnichenko was again introduced into a medically induced coma.

Irina Miroshnichenko was born in Barnaul on July 24, 1942. As an actress, she made her debut in the film by George Danelia “I’m walking around Moscow.” She played her first big role in the film by Anton Timoshinin “They were known only by sight.” She is also known for her role as Mary Magdalene in Andrei Tarkovsky’s film Andrei Rublev and the films Uncle Vanya, You Never Dreamed of, And Other Officials, This Sweet Word of Freedom, and others. In 1988, Miroshnichenko received the title of People’s Artist of the RSFSR. In 2021, she was awarded the Order of Merit for the Fatherland, III degree.