A Bangladeshi film director has been arrested for allegedly questioning the rape victim in his new film. There is a lot of resentment in the police force regarding this scene. The first part of ‘Nabab LLB’, starring Shakib Khan, is a fictional courtroom drama that deals with the questioning of rape and how it is dealt with by the victims. It was released in mid-December on a local streaming service.

The scene of the film directed by Anono Mamoon went viral on social media last week. The police was criticized for handling the case. According to ‘Vinews.com’, the police department became angry over the film’s scene. Artists Mamun and Shaheen Soil who played the role of policemen in the film were arrested on Friday.

Dhaka Metropolitan Police said on its news portal, “In the film scene, the officer was questioning the victim in a very aggressive tone and offensive language which is contrary to healthy entertainment and will create negative perception about the police among the public.”

The statement further said that both were arrested for acting in such a derogatory and objectionable dialogue film. Police said they were produced in court on Friday and were accused of making films with pornographic content that depicted sexual harassment. Officials said that they are also in the custody of arresting actress Archita Sparshia, who played the role of the rape victim.

