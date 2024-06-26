Although three years have passed since Warner Bros. revealed its intentions to make a live-action series of Harry Potterthese plans are finally becoming a reality. Thus, today it has been revealed who will take on the roles of showrunner, writer and director, and the selection makes a very good first impression.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Francesca Gardiner has been selected to be the writer and showrunner of the series, while Mark Mylod will be in charge of directing multiple episodes of this adaptation. Both have won multiple Emmys for their participation in HBO’s Succession.

Gardiner is recognized as a writer and producer for works such as His Dark Materials on HBO, Killing Eve on BBC America, and The Rook on Starz. For its part, Mylod has directed episodes of game of Thronesand will do the same for the upcoming second season of The Last of Us from HBO; He has also directed films such as The Menuamong other projects.

Unfortunately, there is no further information about this series at the moment. Warner Bros. has not shared details about the actors involved or the release date for this series.. Let us remember that this is a new adaptation of JK Rowling’s books and, despite all the comments she has made, will assume the role of executive producer on this occasion. On related topics, Daniel Radcliffe will not appear in this series. Likewise, they reveal a new Quidditch game.

Author’s Note:

While there are still many aspects that the series needs to overcome, at least it seems that Warner Bros. wants the production to be a success. The talent behind the camera is extremely important, and everything seems to indicate that they are looking for the right team.

Via: The Hollywood Reporter