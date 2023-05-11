The director and screenwriter Enrico Oldoini died at the age of 77 which he had completed last week. The announcement of his death was also made on live TV by Carlo Conti during the ceremony for the delivery of the ‘David di Donatello’ awards and the audience present in the Cinecittà studio applauded in memory of the artist.

Enrico Oldoini was Ligurian, born in La Spezia in 1946. After attending the National Academy of Dramatic Art in Rome, he began his career as a screenwriter for directors such as Alberto Lattuada, Pasquale Festa Campanile, Nanni Loy, Carlo Verdone, Lina Wertmuller, Marco Ferreri, Bruno and Sergio Corbucci.

He is the creator of the successful Rai TV series, ‘Don Matteo’ and directed the first season of ‘Un passo dal cielo’. For the cinema, he directed the films ‘Hearts in the storm’, ‘He is worse than me’, ‘A blow to life’, ‘Vacanze di Natale’ in 1990 and 1991, ‘Miracolo italiano’, ‘The girlfriend of dad’, ‘The monsters today’. For TV, in addition to ‘Don Matteo’ and ‘Un passo dal cielo’, the works ‘God sees and provides’, ‘A casa di Anna’, ‘Capri’, ‘The restorer’, ‘Provaci ancora prof’ sixth season .

(by Enzo Bonaiuto)