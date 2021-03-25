Director Ahmed Fawzy dies of a heart attack

Today, Thursday, several Egyptian media outlets reported the death of director Ahmed Fawzi, following a sudden heart attack.

His friend, screenwriter Muhammad Salama, said, through his Facebook account, “There is no god but God, a shock at the dawn of the death of a lifetime friend. May God have mercy on you, Ahmed and forgive you. Director Ahmed Fawzi is under the protection of God.”

Salameh added, in a press statement, “The death was natural. He passed away after suffering a heart attack. Yesterday, he was talking to me on the phone from his office.”

Salama added, “Ahmed is ten years old, and our friendship extends for 25 years. It began in 1996, and we worked together on a number of clips and series.”

Fawzi directed a number of works, most notably the series “Mesh One Thousand and One Nights,” “An Activist in the Children’s Movement,” “Breaking the Silence,” and others.

His latest artwork is the series “Breaking the Silence”, which is a social drama that discusses multiple social issues in society.