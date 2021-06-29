What was supposed to be another season of domination Mercedes it is turning into the year of a bloody fight between the Brackley team and Red Bull, absolutely intent on putting an end to the domination of their rivals. Rivals who do not want to leave the throne, and which therefore attracted the attention of the FIA ​​and its president Jean Todt on several aspects: tire pressures, flexible wings, power units, pit stops. All aspects that fell on the other teams by surprise or following the circumstances of a Grand Prix. The impression is that there is little planned and shared between the teams, which suddenly find new rules to cope with.

Laurent Mekies, Ferrari’s sporting director, asks for exactly this: more communication and collaboration. “Without going into the circumstances of the current technical directive, it would probably be better if we all sat around the table in the future and discussed these issues together with the FIArather than being surprised by a directive in the middle of the season“, These are the words of the French a Motorsport-Total.com. “It is good that in the Federation we are thinking about the changes and the safety of the riders and the team, but: it would be nice if we could discuss them in advance and find out what changes we are talking about, in order to plan for the future and adapt as best we can to changes“.