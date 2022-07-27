The Municipality and Planning Department in Ajman called for the need to take precautions and caution during the rain, stressing that it will receive reports from those affected regarding a number of cases represented in: rainwater gathering, trees falling or lighting poles tilting through the Ajman Government Contact Center 80070.

The municipality noted to the contractors who work in this atmosphere for reasons of security and safety, to ensure that cranes are secured, fences are installed, and volatile materials are removed, noting that it is best to stop working in these circumstances.



