Journalist Luke Wins recreates bullet flight into Trump using 3D graphics

Journalist Luke Wins showed a video of a bullet flying into former US President Donald Trump. The footage is provided by Telegram-RT channel.

The reporter recreated its direction using 3D graphics. It is noted that the roof from which the attack took place was 137 meters from the place where the politician spoke.

Earlier it was reported that New York Times (NYT) photographer Doug Mills showed pictures of a shooter’s bullet flying millimeters from Trump’s head during an assassination attempt on his life during a meeting with supporters in the city of Butler, Pennsylvania.

The shooting at the rally became known on July 13. The attack occurred when Trump was talking about his rival Joe Biden. During the speech, the former American leader grabbed his ear, then fell to the floor, and Secret Service agents covered him. The politician was then urgently evacuated.