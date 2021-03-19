B.In the pile-up on Autobahn 9 near Ingolstadt, 18 people were injured, some seriously. According to the police, 65 vehicles were involved in the accident after a hail shower on Friday. The authorities assumed 3 seriously and 15 slightly injured people in the afternoon. Several helicopters and numerous rescue workers were in action.

18 cars and 8 trucks were damaged in the mass accident between the Upper Bavarian Denkendorf and Lenting in the direction of Munich. According to a police spokeswoman, the rescue on the busy motorway should drag on into the evening. The officers made an overview of the situation from a helicopter.

According to the investigators’ first findings, the sudden onset of hail was the reason for the accident. According to the spokeswoman, this turned into mud on the road, on which many vehicle drivers slipped.

The traffic jammed in the direction of Munich for around 18 kilometers. The police called on car and truck drivers to be patient. The opposite lane in the direction of Nuremberg was temporarily closed because the fire brigade needed space on the opposite lane for the rescue, as the police spokeswoman reported. Pictures showed that firefighters had to rescue injured people with heavy equipment from at least one accident wreck.