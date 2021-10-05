At GFVip the director forgets the microphone on, that’s what the tenants of the house listened to

Over the last few hours, news has come in regarding the Big Brother Vip that left the whole web speechless. This is the gaffe of which the protagonist is the same direction of the program. L’audio of the latter remained open and the roommates were able to hear a conversation that certainly did not go unnoticed by anyone.

Although it only started a few weeks ago, the Big Brother Vip it is already creating a lot of chatter on the net. The famous program conducted by Alfonso Signorini always seems to be at the center of the gossip. This time the protagonist of a gossip it is the same direction of the program which has left the audio open without realizing it.

The Big Brother Vip forgot the microphone turned on and committed a big gaffe. L’episode which in a few hours went viral on social media has happened in the past few hours. The scene in question was broadcast on the platform of Mediaset Infinity.

Shortly after i viewers they were able to see the gaffe aired on the Mediaset network, some users uploaded the same video on social networks. A truly embarrassing and never-before-seen episode that left the whole world breathless of gossip.

All competitors began to warn of voices while they were in garden to have a chat. Some whispers came from the direction of Big Brother Vip who in fact had forgotten the microphone on. These are a few words that the gieffini were able to hear:

That mass of brain-damaged imbeciles.

At that point, Davide Silvestri, one of the competitors advised to ignore it so that he could listen to the whole conversation. Once again you hear theexclamation:

Fuck them!

Mariana Trevisan decided to warn the director that the audio had remained open but immediately hers companions they took it back, so they could continue to pretend nothing happened. In short, this time the team of the program led by Alfonso Signorini made it big!

