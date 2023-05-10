On May 10, Russian President Vladimir Putin lifted the ban on direct flights to Georgia. For Russian airlines, the Georgian sky was closed for almost four years – from June 21, 2019. When direct flights from Russia to Georgia appear, what will happen to visa rules and how to get to this country – in the material of Izvestia.

When will direct flights from Russia to Georgia appear?

On Wednesday, May 10, the ban on air travel and sales of tours to Georgia was lifted in Russia. At the same time, the Russian Foreign Ministry canceled the recommendation for Russians to refrain from traveling to Tbilisi. Direct flights with Georgia are expected to be established by the end of May, now the carriers are preparing to resume flights. According to the plans of the Ministry of Transport, Russian airlines will operate up to seven direct flights Moscow-Tbilisi-Moscow per week. They expect to fly on Russian aircraft. The ministry emphasized that the principled approach of the Russian side is to consistently facilitate the conditions for communication and contacts between the residents of Russia and Georgia, despite the absence of diplomatic relations.

As Artur Muradyan, vice-president of the Association of Tour Operators of Russia (ATOR), explained, at the moment it is important to get confirmation from Georgia. “How promptly and, most importantly, under what conditions Georgian and Russian carriers will be able to restore flights, we will find out in the coming days. And most importantly, will there be questions about aircraft with dual registration. But if there are no hard-to-implement conditions on the part of Georgia, then it is quite realistic to see direct flights within a month,” he said.

ATOR emphasized that tour operators are interested in Georgia and are waiting for the approval of direct flights from the Georgian side. At the same time, earlier tours to Georgia were also sold, the route included a transfer in third countries or ground transportation. Several major Russian tour operators are already planning to take a closer look at the formation of package tours to Georgia.

At the same time, market experts consider plans to open direct flights in May to be extremely optimistic. In addition to bureaucratic approvals and confirmation from Tbilisi, there is a shortage of domestic aircraft. That is, in order to open flights to Georgia, these aircraft will have to be removed from other routes for which the summer schedule has already been formed, they explained in the ATOR Bulletin.

In January 2023, the issue of resuming flights with Russia was discussed in the Georgian parliament. According to the head of the Georgian Dream party, Rati Ionatamishvili, direct flights between Moscow and Tbilisi would be a serious relief for hundreds of thousands of Georgian citizens living in the Russian Federation. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov also expressed hope that direct flights from Russia to Georgia would be restored in the near future. However, then the President of the country, Salome Zurabishvili, not only did not support the proposal of the government, but also called for normalizing the stay of Russians in the country. In May 2023, Zurabishvili called the abolition of the visa regime for Georgian citizens by Russia “an unacceptable step” due to the conflict over Ukraine.

How to get a visa to Georgia

In response to the lifting of the ban by Russia, the Georgian leader, on the contrary, called for the introduction of three-month visas for Russians. Now Russians do not need a visa to Georgia. With a passport, you can enter the country for a year. After this period, you must either obtain a residence permit, or go for a visa to one of the neighboring countries and return again. Refusals to re-stamp on the Georgian border for the Russians were isolated. A passport is required for every person entering, including a minor child.

Since May 15, the visa regime for Georgians has also been cancelled. Now they will be able to enter Russia for up to 90 days on the basis of any documents: a passport, service or diplomatic passport, as well as a sailor’s book. It remains necessary to obtain a visa for those citizens of Georgia who plan to work or study in Russia or stay in the country for more than three months.

How to get from Russia to Georgia

Georgia borders on four countries: Russia, Armenia, Azerbaijan and Turkey. There is one land border point with Russia: Dariali – Upper Lars, which can be traveled by car or by regular bus from Vladikavkaz. This passage is often closed due to weather conditions. In addition, a motor ship ran between Sochi and Batumi in the summer. Entrances from Abkhazia and South Ossetia remain closed, and the stamp of these republics in the passport significantly complicates entry into Georgia.

You can also enter the country from neighboring republics. The distance from Tbilisi to Yerevan is 225 km, a convenient night train runs between the capitals of Georgia and Armenia, planes fly. The distance between Tbilisi and Baku is almost twice as long – 465 km. You can fly by plane, and the land border with Azerbaijan has remained closed since March 2020 due to the coronavirus. Previously, it was planned to open the border in May 2023. Prior to the ban on air traffic, planes flew to the Georgian cities of Tbilisi, Batumi and Kutaisi from Moscow, St. Petersburg, Rostov-on-Don, Voronezh, Sochi and other cities. Today, Air Dilijans operates flights from Moscow to Tbilisi with a short stopover in Yerevan.

Is it possible to pay with a Russian card in Georgia

There is a demand for tours to Georgia among Russians, but the lack of a direct connection was a serious deterrent for travelers. Before the ban in 2019, Russian tourists provided the largest tourist flow to the Transcaucasian republic. Sanctions against Russian banks have become another limiting factor: today in Georgia it is impossible to pay or withdraw cash from an ATM from a Russian card.